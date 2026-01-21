The Market in Greenport will close after nearly four decades

The Market in Greenport announced it will be closing shop at the end of January. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

The Market, an independent health food store and café in Greenport, will close Saturday, Jan. 31, after 38 years — marking the end of an era for a business that became a cornerstone of the village’s Front Street.

Store owner Shelley Scoggin said multiple factors led to her decision to close, including a desire to spend more time with her grandchildren and focus on her art. She also said that last year she had a partner who was going to take over the business, but changed his mind in November.

“I am hopeful there will be something following in my footsteps,” Ms. Scoggin said.

The Cutchogue resident’s exit follows the departure of another Greenport mainstay. Di Angela Leather Goods and Accessories, owned by Patty Carlos, closed after nearly four decades on Dec. 24. Kharmah, Linda Gerien’s boutique at 123 Main St., and Tea and Tchotchkes, the gift shop known for loose tea and unique gifts, also both closed last year.

The changing of the guard on Front Street has been a long time in the making for Ms. Scoggin.

The painter and collage artist, who was named The Suffolk Times’ Businessperson of the Year in 2011, first visited the East End in 1983 while attending a friend’s wedding on Shelter Island with her now-husband, Lindsey. She ended up getting a job at a health food store in Southold called Natural Fixins’ and bought the business in 1987, changing its name to The Market.

As her family and business grew, The Market moved to Greenport in 1997, setting up shop in an old Victorian house at 130 Front St., where Blue Duck Bakery Café is now located. The store made another move to its current location at 44 Front St. during the 2008 recession.

Over nearly four decades, Ms. Scoggin became known not just for healthy food and “clean” products, but for creating a community gathering place. For years, the store was run by a dedicated group of employees known as “The Market Girls,” who became beloved fixtures in the village, according to a Northforker profile published last year.

“The relationships I have made with families when their children were little and are now adults coming in with their own families is just so amazing to me,” she told The Suffolk Times on Tuesday, Jan. 20. “It was just fun to be a part of a vibrant community. Now, I think I just want to see what I’m like as an adult; I’ve been doing this since I was 27 years old.”

Despite the recent closures, Ms. Scoggin feels optimistic about Greenport’s commercial district. Simply Beautiful Boutique, which is owned by Ms. Carlos’ sister-in-law, and Encanto’s Crepes and Cafe will move into Di Angela’s space in the spring.

“I feel like there’s a really vibrant group that is trying to be creative and bring some good energy to the village,” she said of younger business owners. “I’m excited to pass the torch to them.”