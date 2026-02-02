Groundhog Day 2026: Furry forecasters spot their shadows

Holtsville Hal saw his shadow Monday, meaning six more weeks of winter. (Credit: Town of Brookhaven courtesy photo)

Furry forecasters from Suffolk County to Pennsylvania predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing their shadows on Groundhog Day.

The local prognosticator, Holtsville Hal, climbed out of his burrow to make the call in a prerecorded appearance on the Brookhaven Town website. Piles of snow from last week’s storm still crusted the ground following a weekend of bitter cold from the bomb cyclone that hammered the East Coast.

Based on this week’s forecast, Hal and his more famous Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, might be onto something. The National Weather Service expects temperatures to remain below freezing all week on the North Fork, with a chance of snow Friday and brutal cold for the weekend.

Monday’s high will reach about 30 degrees, though wind chills will make it feel closer to 10 to 20. Similar conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 32, before colder air settles in Thursday, when temperatures top out at just 28 and drop to around 15 overnight.

Friday brings a 30% chance of snow after 1 p.m., with a 40% chance Friday night before 1 a.m. as temperatures plunge to around 10 degrees with blustery conditions.

The weekend offers little relief. Saturday’s high may struggle to reach 18 degrees, with gusty winds and overnight lows plunging to 6. Sunday remains cold and breezy, with a high near 19.