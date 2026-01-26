Massive storm dumps highest snowfall on North Fork since 2022, schools closed Monday

Mattituck Inlet freezes over as temperatures fall to mid-teens on Sunday. (Credit: David Betts courtesy photo)

Fern-geddaboudit!

North Fork residents began digging out from one of the heaviest snowstorms in years, prompting officials to close schools and Town Hall on Monday.

Winter Storm Fern dumped up 7.3 inches on Mattituck and 7.5 inches in Orient as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, sparing the North Fork of the high end of the forecast of more than a foot of snow.

The totals varied from 7 inches in Jamesport to 9.4 inches in downtown Riverhead, according to the National Weather Service.

Nonetheless, it was the region’s largest snowfall since the blizzard of 2022 blanketed parts of the North Fork with two feet of fresh powder.

The Southold, Greenport and Mattituck-Cutchogue school districts gave kids a snow day as Highway Department crews continued clearing roads late into Sunday night.

Southold Town Supervisor Albert Krupski Jr. declared a state of emergency Saturday evening ahead of the storm, which was forecast to blanket the North Fork with as much as 13 inches.

The emergency declaration, effective through 5 a.m. Tuesday, imposed a parking ban on all town roadways and authorized town departments to take necessary actions to protect public safety.

Snow began falling early Sunday morning and intensified throughout the day before turning to sleet mixed with freezing rain in the evening.

The storm also brought bone-chilling cold, with temperatures in the low teens Sunday morning and wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees. Black ice remained a threat Monday with a high of only 27 degrees forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The Arctic blast is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures remaining below freezing for the next 10 days and nightly temperatures in the teens and single digits, according to News 12 Long Island.

Cross Sound Ferry service was cancelled Monday. The Long Island Rail Road will run on a weekend schedule Monday.