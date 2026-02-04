ICE swarms into Greenport, allegedly arrests person in line for ferry

Car allegedly belonging to federal agents is spotted near the north ferry in Greenport on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy photo)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swept into Greenport early Wednesday, allegedly arresting a driver who was getting ready to board the ferry to Shelter Island.

A witness told The Suffolk Times that ICE officers pulled up behind a car in line for the ferry around 6:30 a.m. and cuffed the driver.

Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan confirmed that federal agents “were out in Greenport this morning” — days after anti-ICE demonstrators held a vigil in the village to the protest the controversial activity.

Minerva Perez, executive director of OLA, said her agency is currently working to find two members of the Greenport community who she said were arrested.

One of those arrested has “been here for 22 years serving this community and paying taxes and taking care of his family,” Ms. Perez said.

It is unclear whether the second arrested person was with the driver of the vehicle at the ferry.

Chief Grattan could not confirm if any arrests were made.

Southold police were “not informed of their initial operation but while they were Greenport, we were notified that they would be in the area,” Chief Grattan said.

ICE agents were also spotted near Greenport High School during the morning drop-off, according to multiple sources. The school district has a large Hispanic population.

Greenport Union Free School District Superintendent Beth Doyle was driving to a meeting in Patchogue when she raced back after being alerted of potential ICE activity near the high school.

“Our kids are in the building safe right now; we are going to have kids stay in for lunch today as a precaution,” Ms. Doyle told The Suffolk Times. “I did send an email out to families, letting them know that the procedure if ICE does come to the school, they have to have a warrant, and we would consult our legal counsel.”

Her administrative team received word of federal agents in Greenport at around 7:15 a.m., she said. Ms. Doyle confirmed school officials were outside during school drop-off this morning and did not report that there was ICE activity during student arrival.

Two school resource officers were sent to the Greenport school, according to Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski.

He said the public should still feel “absolutely” comfortable calling 911 in times of emergency.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Mr. Krupski said.

There were no additional ICE sightings after the morning activity, according to Chief Grattan.

“We are very proud of our rapid responders for being on the scene in Greenport, and Shelter Island, and also driving up to witness some ice vehicles heading out of town west on 495, Ms. Perez said. “This continues to be a travesty and the opposite of what our country should be standing for.”

The Suffolk Times reached out to Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Last week, Mr. Stuessi joined dozens of residents at a Town Board meeting in calling on leaders to take a stand against allowing ICE activity on the North Fork.

Greenport’s Seth Egan presented a Change.org petition he had started that had been signed by 800 people. It had grown to more than 900 by Wednesday.

Southold officials hosted a public forum on immigration enforcement last January, where Chief Grattan said his officers would “not actively participate in immigration enforcement,” but would provide assistance in peacekeeping and traffic control upon request.

Chief Grattan said the town’s policy regarding immigration enforcement has not changed since last year’s meeting.

“Our priority is providing public safety to our community,” he said.

A vigil was held last Friday in Greenport and eight other East End communities as part of a nationwide “ICE OUT” protest following the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Mr. Pretti was shot and killed during a confrontation with federal agents.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.