(File photo)

Nine East End communities, including Greenport, Southold and Shelter Island, will host a series of vigils on Friday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in a call for peace in the wake of the death of another protester after a confrontation with ICE agents in Minnesota.

“This is a coordinated response of concerned local advocacy groups and community members working together to defend our democracy and uphold our constitutional rights,” organizers of the “ICE OUT” vigil said in a press release. “Both actions are peaceful gatherings within our [First] Amendment rights to gather and protest.”

ICE agents were active in Greenport this summer and detained several people, as previously reported by The Suffolk Times. Dozens of residents frustrated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that have roiled the nation packed Southold Town Hall on Jan. 27 to urge local leaders to declare ICE is “not welcome” on the North Fork.

The killing of Alex Pretti by federal ICE agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24 sparked the latest protest vigil. Another took place two days after Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by a federal agent on Jan. 7.

Organizers said the purpose of Friday’s demonstration is to “demand accountability for ICE agents who are acting outside of the law, and to get our community leaders and all government officials to step up in meaningful ways to protect public safety.”

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring a flashlight or candle.

A second demonstration is planned for Saturday, Jan. 31, along Route 58 in Riverhead. All neighboring communities are invited to meet in the parking lot of the Riverhead Staples at 10 a.m. Participants will then march towards Route 58 and demonstrate along the major roadway until noon. Coffee and donuts will be offered.