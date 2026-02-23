Mattituck Chamber to host AI breakfast seminar

Local businesses can learn how to use artificial intelligence to streamline business operations at the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce’s Feb. 25 breakfast seminar. (ChatGPT website)

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce will host a seminar on how to use artificial intelligence in business operations on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at RGNY Winery.

The seminar, led by AI expert and cofounder of WIRED magazine Kevin Kelly, will teach local business owners how to use the technology without losing the human touch.

Chamber president Terry McShane told The Suffolk Times the seminar’s goal is “not to have AI take over your business, but to help you enhance and polish the experience for you and your customers.”

Mr. Kelly will teach attendees how to use tools like ChatGPT and Alexa to streamline operations and save time, personalize customer experiences using smart tech, and improve decision making with AI insights at the 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. breakfast. He will also show local businesses practical steps to integrate AI into existing business processes with no previous technological background needed.

“I’ve spoken with Kevin several times now and I can tell you that he’s a regular guy that talks with you, not at you, and he’s looking forward to the event and answering any questions and comments about AI that may come up,” Mr. McShane said.

Mattituck Chamber members can purchase tickets for $40, other chamber and local association members can purchase tickets for $45, and community members who have not signed up with a local association or chamber can purchase tickets for $50.

For more information on the event or to RSVP, visit mattituckchamber.org.