Blotter: Police receive call about alleged car ‘keying’

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents from March 2 to March 9:

A Mattituck woman called police March 7 regarding damage to her vehicle, which she believed may have been caused by the current girlfriend of someone she dated for a year. She gave police what she “believed” to be her ex-partner’s name, but had no other information other than that she believed he lives in Nassau County and drives a blue Honda sedan. Police found scratches on the hood, roof and passenger side of her vehicle, which they assessed as consistent with an accident involving a fence or thick brush and inconsistent with “keying.” The complainant was advised to report back if she had any further information on the former boyfriend or if she saw him in the area.

A Mattituck resident called police March 3 shortly after 5 p.m. to report seeing a tall, skinny man in a bright yellow rain jacket walking in people’s backyards and hiding behind vehicles in the vicinity of Naugles Drive and Rose Lane. The complainant ultimately lost sight of the subject behind a house. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

A Greenport resident called police March 4 at about 12:30 p.m. to report an intoxicated individual refusing to leave a South Street residence. Responding officers found four individuals in the living room, one of whom had previously been trespassed from that location effective Dec. 25, 2025. Latricia Lawrence of Greenport, 47, was placed under arrest, transported to headquarters for processing and released on an appearance ticket.

A March 7 call about illegal dumping brought police to Silver Sands Motel in Greenport, where an employee showed police an area where household garbage had been left, saying it was an ongoing problem. After inspecting the refuse, police found items bearing the name of another motel worker who lives on the property. That individual said he had been paying someone, for whom he had no name, to remove his garbage, but did not know where it was taken. Officers issued a summons for illegal dumping and instructed the worker to clean up the garbage and dispose of it properly.

A Southold man called police March 7 regarding disturbing texts he believed were being sent by a former boyfriend, which included personal information and disparaging remarks and said he was “being watched.” Officers called the number, which came back as out of service, then did a reverse search that linked the same number to multiple medical offices. Police tried several numbers and were able to reach the former boyfriend, who denied contacting the complainant and suggested that other solicited “companions” might be texting him. The identified parties were advised to block each other on all phone and social media accounts.

A Medford man reported March 2 that tools had been stolen from an address on Depot Lane in Cutchogue between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 28. Detectives were notified and an investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.