Childhood magic on the North Fork inspires book series

Jen Calonita’s second book in her Isle of Ever series hit shelves on March 10. (Credit: Source Books)

Jen Calonita, a seasoned author of middle grade and young adult books, is releasing the second part of a series paying homage to her magic-filled childhood spent on the shores of the North Fork.

In the Isle of Ever series, Calonita shares the story of 12-year-old Everly Benedict, nicknamed “Benny,” who is tasked with finding an island that vanished hundreds of years ago to break a curse and earn the inheritance to her ancestor’s Greenport estate.

The first book in the series Isle of Ever was released in 2025.

In the second book, The Curse Breaker, Benedict’s mysterious adventure set on the North Fork picks right back up with the introduction of new perspectives, new questions and some answers that series readers may have been left looking for.

Isle of Ever, released in 2025, with The Curse Breaker came out on March 10 and a third book in the series set to hit shelves in March 2027. (Photo credit: Source Books)

The inspiration for the setting of these spirited, captivating stories came from Calonita’s summers spent at her grandparents’ home in Mattituck.

Read more on northforker.com