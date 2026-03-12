Childhood magic on the North Fork inspires book series
Jen Calonita, a seasoned author of middle grade and young adult books, is releasing the second part of a series paying homage to her magic-filled childhood spent on the shores of the North Fork.
In the Isle of Ever series, Calonita shares the story of 12-year-old Everly Benedict, nicknamed “Benny,” who is tasked with finding an island that vanished hundreds of years ago to break a curse and earn the inheritance to her ancestor’s Greenport estate.
The first book in the series Isle of Ever was released in 2025.
In the second book, The Curse Breaker, Benedict’s mysterious adventure set on the North Fork picks right back up with the introduction of new perspectives, new questions and some answers that series readers may have been left looking for.
The inspiration for the setting of these spirited, captivating stories came from Calonita’s summers spent at her grandparents’ home in Mattituck.