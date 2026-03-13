Dog dock diving returns to Greenport in June

Credit: File photo

Greenport’s 10th annual North Fork Dock Diving event returns to the Polo Grounds the weekend of June 6 and 7.

Hosted by Harbor Pet, the high-flying canine competition is organized by Rena Wilhelm, Kim Loper and Sarah Phillips. Competitors can to take part in retrieving, high jumping and long-distance diving.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s milestone event has been designated as a Wild Card, allowing participating competitors to earn double points.

For the first eight years, the event was held at Greenport Harbor Brewery, where it quickly built a following among dog lovers across all of Long Island.

“I think the village sees the value in it, and we’re just this great community,” said Ms. Wilhelm, who owns The Weathered Barn. “We’re probably one of the most dog-friendly villages on the North Fork. Most stores have treats behind the counter. It’s fun, it’s family-oriented, which is what we’re all about here.”

It moved to the Polo Grounds last year, where organizers said the larger venue offers more room for vendors, sponsors and spectators.

Last year, the Greenport Fire Department provided food for the event, and Ms. Loper donated $4,000 to the department in recognition of its role in the community.

“Our fire department is one of the true backbones of Greenport,” said Ms. Loper. “Supporting them while bringing people together for a joyful community event is something we’re proud to continue.”

The event also donated $10,000 to Greenport Skate Park Inc. last year to support ongoing revitalization efforts at the local skate park.

“Events like this help keep the spirit of Greenport alive,” said Ms. Phillips, of First and South. “They’re part of what makes our village so magical.”

The three organizers are also leading this year’s Maritime Festival as stewardship shifts to the Greenport Business Owners Alliance, a group of village business owners separate from the Business Improvement District.

For ticket information and details, visit northforkdogdockdivingweekend.com. Registration is available at dockdogs.com/event/10th-annual-northfork-dock-diving-weekend.