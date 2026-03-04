Musical double feature: Oddballs and Oz this weekend

Ava Catania of Mattituck and fellow high school musical theater actor Connie Benson of Southold will preform as Wednesday Addams and Dorothy this weekend. (Credit: Composite of courtesy photos)

A pair of musicals, one featuring the Addams Family and the other showcasing Dorothy and Toto, will hit the stage at two North Fork high schools this weekend.

Mattituck Musical Theater Company will present “The Addams Family Musical (School Edition),” based on the characters of both the popular TV series of the 1960s and the recent Netflix series, while the Southold Drama Club is presenting the classic “The Wizard of Oz.”

“The Addams Family Musical,” Mattituck Musical Theater Company

See Catherine Abbott as Uncle Fester and the rest of the ancestors (pictured) and Addams family this weekend at Mattituck High School. (Credit: courtesy Megan Duffy)

A story of family love and support, wrapped up in a couple hours of hilarious, spooky fun, “The Addams Family Musical” follows Wednesday Addams’ secret engagement to be married into a “normal” Ohio family.

All the Addamses will make appearances throughout the show including Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Lurch — and even Cousin Itt.

English teacher and director Anne Gilvarry said that more than 40 students have been involved in this production between cast, stage crew, pit orchestra musicians, lighting and sound crew, and set construction assistants, with many working together on it since November.

Andrew Damianos, a junior who is playing the role of Wednesday’s fiancé, Lucas, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this musical because of the different layers this show has, although there are a lot of jokes and comical moments, there are also serious and meaningful moments.”

Showtimes are Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the Mattituck High School auditorium door.

The cast:

Gomez: Sam Gilvarry, Morticia: Julia DiGirolamo, Wednesday: Ava Catania, Pugsley: Sarah DiGirolamo, Uncle Fester: Catherine Abbott, Mal: Andrew Tusa, Alice: Julia Sheldon, Lucas: Andrew Damianos, Grandma: Alison Erwin, Lurch: Morgan Dunne; Ancestors: Anthony Ammirati, Kimberly Avalos, Orly Blondes, Alex Boyd, Heidi Erwin, Jocelyn Gorman, Jocelyn Jacobi-Holmes, Charlie Johnson, Alicia MacDonald, Samantha Mignone, Gretchen Ocker, Hannah Quigley, Katy Zlatniski; Stage Management/Crew: Anna Carter, Jacob Malkush, Madelyne Mignone, Lou Morataya, Zoe Orr; Student Pit Musicians: Keegan Carr, Mya Hayes, Melody Hammerle, Samuel Quartararo, Kimberlin Villavicencio; Student Lighting / Sound Crew: Chris Abarca, Fiona Dunne, J.P. Hinch, Laura Mahon, Alex Warren; Directors: Anne Gilvarry (English teacher) and Jacob Fowle (Chorus teacher)

Courtesy photos from dress rehearsal by Megan Duffy

1 | 5 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Julia Sheldon a junior playing the role of Alice said, “It is such a hilarious and lighthearted show that is so much fun to watch and perform. Musical theater has been like a home to me since 8th grade.” (Credit: Courtesy Megan Duffy) Lucas and the bride ancestor rehearse a scene. (Credit: courtesy Megan Duffy) Sam Gilvarry as Gomez and Julia DiGirolamo, right, a junior playing Morticia Addams who said “It’s so amazing being able to connect and build relationships with people in every grade while working towards something together as a team.” Sarah DiGirolamo, younger sister of the actor playing Morticia, is playing the role of Pugsley. (Credit: Courtesy Megan Duffy) Alison Erwin, a junior who is playing the role of Grandma Addams has been in MHS shows since seventh grade. She said, “This year, I have really loved taking my role as an upperclassman seriously and creating the fun, positive cast environment that takes the show to the next level.”

“The Wizard of Oz,” Southold Drama Club

Jaden Smith from left, Corinna Carbajal, Connie Benson and Lilou Zugmeyer are ready to perform the classic ‘Wizard of Oz’ this weekend at Southold High School March 5 to 8. (Credit: Courtesy Casey Rooney)

Over at Southold High School, the cast is excited to share their hard work on the classic, well-loved musical “The Wizard of Oz” with the audience.

“Our whole cast and crew has worked so hard and put in tons of effort to bring this magical musical alive,” said Connie Benson, who plays the role of Dorothy. “From Kansas to the Emerald City, we hope that you will join us on this wonderful journey to Oz!”

Fellow actors don’t just journey with Dorothy — and her little dog, Toto, too — to ask the great and powerful Oz seeking a heart, a brain and some courage, they agree with the lead promising a couple hours of magical entertainment.

“Southold’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ production is definitely unique in itself to say the least,” said Jaden Smith, who brings energy and athleticism to the role of Scarecrow.

“The experience of doing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is truly magical. From the set to the actors, it is magical,” agreed, Rylee Owens, who knows her way around magic in the role of Glinda.

Showtimes are Thursday, March 5; Friday, March 6; and Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m.; as well as Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.; Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at the Southold High School auditorium door.

The Wizard of Oz cast leads: Dorothy: Connie Benson, Wicked Witch of the West: Emma Binkis, Scarecrow: Jaden Smith, Tinman: Corinna Carbajal, Cowardly Lion: Lilou Zugmeyer, Glinda: Rylee Owens

Courtesy photos from dress rehearsal by Casey Rooney