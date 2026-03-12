North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: March 12, 2026
House of the Week:
Set on a shy acre with views of both the bay and Sound, this “custom-built” home (pictured above) offers four bedrooms, three baths, a chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances, 900 square feet of clean basement, central AC and a working elevator for all three levels.
Location: Orient
Price: $2,400,000
Broker: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Cutchogue, 631-354-8100
Real Estate Transfers:
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 2, 2026.
Baiting Hollow (11933)
- Maria & Charles Cinone to Louise & Christian Moretto, 95 Linda Lane West (600-16-2-2) (R) $750,000
- Harvey & Marcia Hiller to Gerard Insall, 517 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-107) (R) $825,000
- Gilmer Paiz & Conrado DeLaCruz to Branden Ceckowski & Corinne Kindya, 320 Williams Way South (600-61-1-3.057) (R) $780,000
- Daniel & Shannon Teresky to Nicholas Melhado & Nicole Smith, 106 Williams Way South (600-61-1-3.084) (R) $630,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Charlotte Droeger to Richard Rosenthal & Karen Sonet-Rosenthal, 640 Strohson Road (1000-103-10-22.001) (R) $2,500,000
Greenport (11944)
- Thomas Rattler to LZF Farms LLC, 67925 North Road (1000-33-3-19.019) (V) $790,000
- Peter Cuneo & Zoe Loomis to Plan B Capital LLC, 470 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-14) (R) $700,000
- William Kempner to Francis McNally, 14 Crescent Beach Road (1000-38.01-1-14) (R) $425,000
Laurel (11948)
- 1400 Aldrich Lane LLC to Andrew Walters & Heather Hakola, 1400 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.013) (R) $750,000
- Carla Pellegrino to Richard Kennan, 5225 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-12) (R) $730,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Solution East LLC to 625 Park Mattituck LLC, 625 Park Avenue (1000-123-1-6) (R) $3,250,000
Orient (11957)
- Gail Cohan & Nancy Goldstein to Shawn & Caroline Schestag, 944 Youngs Road (1000-18-2-16.019) (R) $900,000
Riverhead (11901)
- 153 Herricks LLC to Lesia & Ihor Klymak, 360 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-51.002) (R) $790,000
- Town of Riverhead to 201 Toto LLC, 201 Howell Avenue (600-127-4-34.001) (C) $525,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Altamira LLC to Alta Mira Trust, 3 Bayview Avenue (700-6-1-7.003) (R) $3,579,7000
- Adam True to 23 Brander LLC, 23 Brander Parkway (700-21-1-80) (R) $1,800,000
Southold (11971)
- Howard Eilenberg to Matthew & Michelle Morrissey, 800 Goose Creek Lane (1000-78-8-1) (R) $1,250,000
- Robin Yannotti to Thomas Murphy & Maria Abruzzese, 6815 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-6-1) (R) $975,000
- Maria Haig to Janusz & Agnieszka Czeladko, 900 Cedar Drive (1000-78-9-3) (R) $650,000
- Estate of Regina Colardi to Bradley Mellas, 550 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-8-16) (R) $599,000
Wading River (11792)
- Scott & Sabrina Savoia to John & Patricia Mannara, 2 Joshua Court (600-75.01-2-1) (R) $765,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)