Slow Food East End to host baked good sale benefitting OLA

On Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Slow Food East End will host a bake sale in Greenport benefitting OLA for Eastern Long Island. (Courtesy graphic)

A community bake sale to benefit OLA of Eastern Long Island will be held Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hold Fast Stay True Studios, 216 Main St., Greenport.

Hosted by Slow Food East End, the event — titled “Ice Cakes Not People” — is part of a nationwide effort to show solidarity with immigrant communities. A variety of locally made baked goods, including cakes, cookies, breads and savory items, will be available. All items are being donated by local bakers and food businesses.

“We’re excited to bring our community together around something simple but powerful,” Slow Food East End chair Pennie Schwartz said in a press release. “Food has always been a way to connect people, and this bake sale is an opportunity to support our neighbors while celebrating the generosity and creativity of our local food community.”

OLA of Eastern Long Island is a “Latino-focused advocacy organization,” according to its website, that supports and advocates for immigrants across the East End, including in East Hampton, Southampton, Riverhead, Southold and Shelter Island.

Slow Food East End is also encouraging home bakers to contribute items for the sale. Those who do not wish to bake can support the effort by attending the event or volunteering.

For more information, visit Slow Food East End’s website. To donate goods or volunteer, fill out this form.