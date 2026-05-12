Greenport traffic circle fuels debate ahead of busy summer season: ‘Too small and too narrow’

Greenport’s traffic circle is complete ahead of Memorial Day. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The brickwork is finished and the yield signs have been painted at Greenport’s new traffic circle. But with Memorial Day traffic and ferry season fast approaching, the jury is still out on whether the roundabout will ease congestion — or descend into a summer circle of hell.

A Suffolk Times video of the completed rotary has sparked debate since being posted Friday, drawing more than 33,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Monday from drivers, business owners and residents weighing in on the long-awaited project ahead of the busy season.

Drivers entering from Main Street must first loop east around the landscaped center island before heading west onto Route 25, while westbound traffic from the Cross Sound Ferry passes over a flatter, straighter section of the rotary.

“The issue is that THIS particular traffic circle is too small and too narrow to safely accommodate the level of traffic, buses, large trucks, trailers, etc., that use the road, including many drivers who are passing through for the first time and unfamiliar with it,” Susan Arnot Heaney commented.

Greenport resident Bridget Riley Marine, who regularly uses the nearby crosswalk, questioned whether the pedestrian layout is safe.

“The crosswalk is too close to the circle because when I’m waiting to cross the street people stop in the circle to let me go and that’s going to cause an accident,” she wrote. “Also, in the middle they should’ve put like an anchor or a boat or a welcome to Greenport. Those plants are an eyesore and you can’t see the other side of the circle so the plant should be cut down.”

The rotary includes a raised truck apron designed for buses and larger vehicles to partially drive over while navigating the turn.

“That’s going to be the most used truck apron in the history of traffic circles,” Beth Schwarz Shipman wrote. “I will say the traffic using the circle, now that it’s completed, has been better. I’m not sure it’s better than it was previously but better than while it was under construction.”

Others said confusion over yielding — particularly drivers stopping inside the circle to wave vehicles through — could create as many problems as the layout itself.

The one-lane roundabout connects North Road and Main Road in Greenport. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

“Traffic circles/roundabouts work well if well designed and people follow the rules,” Kent Howell wrote.

The rotary was part of a $10.9 million state infrastructure project announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April 2024 to tackle four East End intersections. The state designed it to enhance safety at a spot that has seen 15 accidents in the past four years — most of which occurred due to failures to yield the right of way along Routes 48 and 25.

Jurisdiction over the roadway falls between both the state and the county.

Southold Town Police Chief Steve Grattan said there have been no reported traffic incidents at the intersection since a pair of minor crashes during construction last fall, which were previously reported by The Suffolk Times.

“I’ve heard some concerns about signage, that there should be additional signage … concerns about larger vehicles not able to [navigate] the circle and driving over the curb,” Chief Grattan said.

Leslie Peyser Black of Orient said a traffic light may have worked better than installing the new circle.

“The traffic will be backed up to East Marion in the summer when the ferries are in full swing,” Ms. Black said. “I dread it!”

Others said the tighter traffic pattern forces drivers to slow down at an intersection that previously felt like a free-for-all.

“It has made it much easier and safer to turn off of Main Street onto the North Road,” Tricia Hammes wrote.

Wading River resident Alan Daters supported the circle and said it looked “great.”

“Overall this should be safer than playing ‘chicken’ with through traffic that doesn’t let others out,” he commented.

Catherine Brabazon wasn’t ready to condemn the “circle of hell” just yet.

“Check back in after Memorial Day weekend,” she wrote.