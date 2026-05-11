FIRST LOOK: Restoration underway at Southold’s future ‘Art Barn’

A place for artists to get away and work is in the works in Southold. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

Tucked away behind Compass Realty and the J.McLaughlin clothing store at 54100 Main Rd. in Southold is an old barn, lifted on stilts and closed off to the public.

The roughly 175-year-old structure on Mechanic Street historically served as a workshop for artisans of many disciplines, a place where creativity, craftsmanship and artistic expression flourished.

Now, local builder Glenn Heidtmann and his partners — who own the lot — are behind a project to stabilize and preserve it, while creating a new area for artists to utilize.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be something that’s pretty special,” Mr. Heidtmann said during a tour of the property last week. “The idea to go through this expense and hard work is to utilize the space for an artist workshop, which can be anything to do with art in the town of Southold.”

Glenn Heidtmann and his partners are working to bring an ‘Art Barn’ to Southold. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

The planned “Art Barn” would act as a space for artists to get away from home to work. Mr. Heidtmann said he knows many local artists who are constantly searching for workspace and believes the barn could accommodate four or five artists at a time.

It would not act as a shop or gallery space for selling artwork.

Visitors would eventually be able to walk to the barn through a pathway from Main Road. The entrance would sit between the shops and Einstein Square, which Mr. Heidtmann was instrumental in installing in 2019.

Mr. Heidtmann said all of the work — Einstein Square, the café, apartments and now the Art Barn — represents millions of dollars invested back into the community.

“Seven years later, we’re expanding the community. That’s really what this is,” he said.

A walkway by Einstein Square will take visitors to the barn. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

The future gravel pathway would lead visitors directly to the barn, where plans call for fresh landscaping, sculpture installations and other outdoor uses throughout the year. The owners have also discussed hosting small farmers markets featuring local vendors.

Renovations began April 15, and the hope is to unveil the project Aug. 2.

Mr. Heidtmann declined to share details about the ceremony, but hinted at a public art installation tied to a well-known local artist.

“We have a surprise dedication,” he said with a smile. “It’s going to be an art piece, and it’s a local, famous artist that’s going to be doing it. I’ll leave it at that.”

The work itself is focused less on rebuilding the barn than preserving its historic integrity. Crews are stabilizing the foundation, lowering the structure back into place and making additional structural repairs inside to strengthen it.

All the stained windows will remain, along with the original glass and siding. Old posters dating back to the 1920s are still attached to one of the interior walls.

“We’re not rebuilding a complete restoration,” Mr. Heidtmann said. “We’re going to fix it all up and make it the way it was.”

The integrity of the barn will remain, even with old posters. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

Mr. Heidtmann said he and his partners have long believed in preserving Southold Town’s history and see the project as another investment in the community’s future.

He said creating a place where artists can work and collaborate is something the ownership team deeply values.

“My partners here have a passion for Southold, and with any of the projects that we’ve completed — or in the future — they’re amazing,” he said. “Our hope is that the restored barn will become a quiet and inspiring respite in the heart of Main Street, a place where artists and artisans can work, collaborate, and create within a historic setting that connects the past with the future of the community.”