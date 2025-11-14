Mattituck athletes announce next stops in journeys

Seven Mattituck seniors announced where they’ll be taking their talents after the graduate. Standing (left to right): Grace Quinn, Tyler Brown, Clair McKenzie. Sitting (left to right): McKenna Clark, Gianna Calise, Kate Oliver, Page Kellershon. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

A common theme emerged for the seven Mattituck High School seniors who announced where they would be continuing their education and athletic specialties next fall.

They said that they fell in love with the respective college campuses, their respective team — which is more like a family — and they were impressed with the coach.

Girls lacrosse standout Gianna Calise, who will attend James Madison University, put it into proper perspective during signing ceremonies at Mattituck on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

“The coaches were amazing,” she said. “From the head coach to the trainers, everyone was such a key aspect for me, wanting to go to the school. They treated everyone like family, whether you were on the team or you were trying to be on the team. That was definitely something that really caught my eye. When it came to the campus, it’s such a safe environment, safe school. I just love that about where I don’t have to worry.”

If you didn’t know any better, you might have thought that the Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse team was holding an early pre-season meeting in the lobby outside of the gymnasium, except there were blue and gold balloons and others with colors of the various colleges.

Calise was joined by teammates McKenna Clark, Page Kellershon, Kate Oliver, Claire McKenzie and Grace Quinn from the defending Suffolk County Class B champions. Tyler Brown, a member of the baseball and boys basketball teams, also announced his future school.

Girls lacrosse head coach Logan McGinn had mixed emotions, proud that the girls would be attending college, but losing such talented students and athletes.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet thing to have eight girls from our program going on to play at the next level,” he said. “This was my first group. I got here when they were in seventh grade. To see them go on to the next level, it’s super exciting, but definitely, definitely a sad one.

“They’ve been the instrumental part with what we have going on. They’ve laid the groundwork going forward. It’s going to be a tough, tough group to follow.”

Athletic director Greggory Wormuth reminded the seniors and their friends, classmates and families assembled for the ceremony on what the athletes had accomplished.

“There are certain truths that athletic competition brutally reveals to us,” he said. “Competition at some point points out our weaknesses, showcases our doubts and our hesitations. It points out to us that no matter how much we try to be insulated by our teachers, our parents and our families to not let us understand the news, that you still have to work harder and do better, and there’s still work to do. You’re moving on to that next chapter where those things are required to stay relevant in what you’re doing in order to reach the point that we celebrate today. You’ve confronted the fact that you needed to try harder and work harder than everybody else to get what you want. That’s commendable.

“That’s why I love this day. This day actually provides us with a tangible experience that we can connect to say, ‘This is what I received based on the hard work and dedication that I put in.’ So, all of you are commended for that,” he added.

In alphabetical order:

Tyler Brown

Tyler Brown will be attending Molloy University in Rockville Centre. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

The lone boy at the ceremonies, Brown, a pitcher on the baseball team, decided to attend Molloy University in Rockville Centre.

“I’m thrilled,” he said. “I mean, it’s been a lifelong dream. I know it’s a big tribute to everything I’ve done throughout the years. It’s been a work in progress. I’m very happy and very excited.”

Brown talked about the aforementioned reasons and some goals as well.

“It’s not just a team, it’s a family,” he said. “I also want to go somewhere where they have a very winning program. It’s somewhere where I feel I’ll thrive. It’s very competitive team that will be able to win a few championships.”

Brown narrowed his major possibilities to business or sports management.

Gianna Calise

Gianna Calise will be headed to James Madison University. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

In a rare early decision between her sophomore and junior years, Calise announced during the summer of 2024 that she had committed to James Madison University.

Beyond school and athletics, Calise was looking forward to a new challenge in her life.

“It’s going to be such a great experience, getting to live in a new kind of world where I have different challenges. So, I’m just really excited,” she said.

Calise said that she planned on pursuing a degree in health sciences, which could lead to a job in the medical field.

McKenna Clark

McKenna Clark will be on her way to Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Clark realized a long-time dream by finding the right school: Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “This has been something I’ve wanted since I was a little girl.”

Clark, a vital member of the Tuckers’ backline, felt at home when she visited the St. Augustine school.

“It’s a small school. It reminded me of here and how close the team was,” she said. “It really reminded me of a family, and that’s what we like to preach here at Mattituck, especially on the lacrosse team. I got along with all the girls. I loved the coach. He really seemed like he cared about his players. They were like his children.”

She will major in psychology.

Clark attended the ceremonies on crutches, hobbled by a muscle tear in her leg. She said he hoped to be able to play this spring.

Page Kellershon

Page Kellershon will be taking her talents to the U.S. Naval Academy. (Credit: Bill Landon)

A three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and lacrosse), Kellershon announced that she would be attending the U.S. Naval Academy between her sophomore and junior years in 2024.

“All of my dreams are coming through right now,” she said.

Kellershon decided to attend the Annapolis, Md., school for academics and athletics.

“Not only are they a top 25 division one team, but academically, they have great opportunities,” she said. “They have a ton of majors and a nice student-to-teacher ratio. The opportunities after graduation are limitless. It’s definitely an opportunity I couldn’t say no to.”

Kellershon said that she was considering majoring in math-based engineering.

Claire McKenzie

Claire McKenzie will attend Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Another three-sport standout, McKenzie recently completed the Tuckers’ volleyball campaign, and started training with the Mattituck basketball team and with lacrosse waiting in the spring. She will attend Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., competing on the lacrosse team.

“I always wanted to live in the South because I don’t like the cold,” she said. “When I visited the team, it was just such a great atmosphere. I love the coaches. I loved all the girls.

“All my friends are like, ‘It’s our senior year.’ They’re all so sad, but I’m truly excited just to move on in life.”

McKenzie said that she was considering majoring in communications.

“I’ve always wanted to be a broadcaster. ESPN is my dream,” said McKenzie, who is a member of the Mattituck student TV production team.

Kate Oliver

Kate Oliver, number 3, announced she’ll be going on to Marietta University. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Oliver, a defender who has midfielder skills, will attend Marietta University in Marietta, Ohio. She already had an Ohio connection, as her father attended school in Wittenberg in Springfield, some two hours away.

“The coach reached out, and we decided to go visit his college town again,” she said. “I just fell in love with the school. The coach is great. All the girls I’m friends with, like family. They have a good lacrosse program there. The program’s great. The coach is kind of new, but she’s super sweet. She’s young, so she relates to [her players].”

Oliver said that she was “95 percent sure that she will concentrate on becoming a teacher in special education or high school history.”

Grace Quinn

Grace Quinn said she will attend Siena University. (Credit: Bill Landon photo)

Yet another Mattituck three-sport standout (volleyball, basketball, lacrosse), Quinn will attend Siena University.

Quinn was relieved that the recruiting process was over.

“I worked really hard to get to this spot,” she said. “My recruiting process was not easy. I finally had that relief and I found a place, I’m really excited.”

The Mattituck senior felt the team and college were the perfect fit.

“Since I got there, it just felt right,” she said. “It felt like a family, and they practice the same morals and values that I practice.”

Quinn said that she plans to major in advertising with a minor in sports marketing.