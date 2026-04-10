Check out NYC jazz trio at Mattituck-Laurel library Sunday

Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month Sunday at Mattituck-Laurel Library with NYC’s Daniel Bennett Group. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The acclaimed Daniel Bennett Group will perform a special CD release concert at Mattituck-Laurel Library on Sunday in celebration of National Jazz Appreciation Month.

“We are really excited to welcome the Daniel Bennett Group to Mattituck as part of National Jazz Appreciation Month,” said Shauna Scholl, library director. “Their music brings together jazz, folk and contemporary influences in a way that feels both fresh and approachable, which made them a great fit for our community.”

Saxophonist Daniel Bennett, electric bassist Jeff Dingler and percussionist Koko Bermejo — who keeps the beat on drums and keyboard simultaneously while playing live — are promoting their latest release, “Deconstructed Songbook,” Sunday, April 12, from 2 to 3 p.m.

A composer by trade, Mr. Bennett said he typically writes music on a guitar and sings, later translating those vocal melodies to his saxophone. “You’ll hear this folky, poppy sound, lots of key center modulations and lots of strange melodic turns, which really I designed so that I can improvise [while performing live],” he said in a phone interview. “Deconstructed Songbook,” the trio’s 11th album, departs from previous releases of purely original music. Classic songs that made the cut include “Both Sides, Now” by Joni Mitchell, “My Shining Hour” by Harold Arlen and “Here, There and Everywhere” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. (Credit: courtesy photo)

“We’re reimagining these great songs,” explained Mr. Bennett. “These are songs that really move me, these melodies. I’m really obsessed with melodies,” he said.

Songs were selected organically as the trio toured around the music world, performing close to 100 shows a year from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London to the 1,000-seat Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Mass.

“We would break into these sort of spontaneous jams where we would start playing some of these melodies, and then I kind of got a little more sophisticated and made some arrangements of them,” Mr. Bennett detailed.

The plan for Sunday is to bring the same energy that the group would bring to the jazziest of jazz clubs and the clinics they put on for the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square to the stacks at Mattituck-Laurel Library.

“What we’re going to play at the library will be kind of a mix of our original music, and then some of these songs from the new album,” said Mr. Bennett. “We’ve performed at a lot of libraries and museums all over Long Island. We love working with community-minded organizations, art centers, cultural centers.”

Sunday’s program, which is free, is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, using funding from a Suffolk County omnibus grant.

“Programs like this are about giving people the chance to experience high-quality live music close to home, and it’s always special to bring artists out from New York City to perform here,” said Ms. Scholl.

Registration and more information are available on mattitucklaurellibrary.org.