Third annual Kim’s Kindness 5K celebrates Mattituck native’s impact

The third annual Kim’s Kindness 5K race took off at Mattituck High School on Saturday. (Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness)

The Mattituck community laced up their running shoes and celebrated the legacy of one of their own with the third annual Kim’s Kindness 5K over the weekend.

Runners gathered at Mattituck High School on Saturday, April 18, in honor of Kimberly Ann Pawlowski, who died in a vehicle fire outside her Baiting Hollow home on March 8, 2022. She was 49.

“We love the fact that we get people together and have a little exercise for a good local cause,” said Kim’s brother Paul Pawlowski, one of her five siblings. “That’s the key to all this; it’s for local needs. It’s very cool when most of the funds are raised locally and also shared locally for our community.”

Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness

Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness

Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness

Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness

Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness

Credit: Courtesy Kim’s Kindness

The race raises funds for Kim’s Acts of Kindness, which donates to local food pantries, homeless shelters and families in need, as well as the Kimberly Ann Be The Difference Memorial Scholarship Fund, which awards an annual scholarship to a Mattituck High School graduating senior who has shown kindness and compassion for others.

Past proceeds have been donated to places such as the Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation — or CAST — and Maureen’s Haven, a homeless shelter in Riverhead. Mr. Pawlowski said that between $15,000 and $30,000 is raised each year.

Along with the 5K, there is a children’s fun run and a half-mile walk.

“She really liked 5K’s,” Mr. Pawlowski said. “It’s a healthy way to get people together, to raise money and to spread some kindness. It means a lot, it’s great.”

Kim Pawlowski’s family has organized the 5K in her honor (Paul Pawlowski courtesy photo).

Ms. Pawlowski was known throughout her life for her selflessness. She regularly ran in the annual Turkey Trot, a 5K hosted by the Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers’ Association to raise money for the district’s senior scholarship fund.

In addition to her volunteer work and advocacy, she donated a kidney to a friend’s brother in 2020. Since her death, her siblings and extended family have carried on her legacy of giving through the organization.

“We always really appreciate the Mattituck School District’s support,” said Mr. Pawlowski. “The local police, the Town Board … they’re very, very helpful, and it’s appreciated.”