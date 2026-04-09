North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 9, 2026

House of the Week:

Complete with “breathtaking” Peconic Bay views, this five-bedroom, two full-bath home (pictured above) features an open floor plan, a renovated kitchen, a “sunlit” loft, a wraparound deck and a private dock.

Location: Southold

Price: $1,699,000

Broker: Thomas J. McCarthy Real Estate, Inc., Southold, 631-765-5815

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 30, 2026.

Calverton (11933)

Donna Engel Trust to Milton Garcia & Gilman Mancilla, 1572 Middle Road (600-100-2-20.002) (R) $800,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Estate of John Lademann to Pablo & Maria Rieppi, 1200 Harbor Lane (1000-103-1-21) (R) $979,900

Fishers Island (06390)

Mary Scott to 857 Whistler LLC, 857 Whistler Avenue (1000-9-10-12) (R) $1,860,000

Greenport (11944)

Estate of Doris Harrison to 685 Knapp Place LLC, 208 Knapp Place (1000-34-2-9) (R) $485,000

Jamesport (11947)

Kar-McVeigh LLC to 18 Bay Jamesport LLC, 370 Manor Lane (600-47-2-3) (C) $1,990,000

Mattituck (11952)

Estate of Marion Leyden to GCG Bayberry LLC, 3050 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-7) (R) $500,000

Robert Leyden to Camp Mineola Group LLC, 3088 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-6) (V) $220,000

Paul & Diane Moreno & Susan Infield to Diane Moreno & Susan Infield, 990 Sigsbee Road (1000-144-1-1) (R) $180,000

Riverhead (11901)

David & Frances Vicari to Dominick & Susan Vicari, 904 Sound Shore Road (600-8-1-28) (R) $312,500

Southold (11971)

Estate of Frances LoPresti to Andrew & Caroline Nadeau, 6825 Hortons Lane (1000-54-7-1.005) (R) $560,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)