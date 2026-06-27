Guest Column: Mary Bess Phillips

Gratitude for Greenport



In moments when our conversations feel heavy or divided, I think it’s important to pause and remember who we are as a village — not in theory, but in the everyday ways people show up for one another. Greenport is held together not by policies or headlines, but by the people who quietly give this place its heart.

I want to begin with gratitude.

To our volunteers: You are the steady hands behind so much of what works in this village. You respond to emergencies, you clean our parks, you organize events, you help neighbors who are struggling. Most of what you do is unseen, and yet the village would not function without you. Your generosity is the quiet thread that keeps Greenport stitched together.

To our small business owners: You carry this village through every season. You open early, you stay late, you hire local workers and you keep your doors open even when the winter winds make it hard. You create the warmth and welcome that visitors feel — and the stability that residents rely on. Your commitment is an act of love for this community.

And to our residents — lifelong Greenporters, new families, workers, elders, young people finding their way — thank you. Thank you for caring enough to speak up, to ask questions, to show up at meetings, to disagree respectfully and to keep believing that this village is worth the effort. Your voices, even when they’re frustrated, come from a place of wanting Greenport to be its best.

Because of all of you, Greenport has extraordinary strengths: a walkable historic downtown, a working waterfront, a diverse and resilient community and a spirit of neighbor-to-neighbor care that you can feel in the smallest interactions.

We also face real challenges — aging infrastructure, rising costs, environmental pressures. These challenges are not anyone’s fault. They are the realities of a small coastal village carrying more weight than its resources were ever designed for. Acknowledging them is not negativity; it is honesty. And honesty is the first step toward healing and progress.

If we want to move forward, we need to speak to one another with the same generosity we show in our actions. We need to remember that we are on the same side — the side of wanting Greenport to thrive. Our strengths make this village worth investing in. Our challenges make that investment necessary. And our people — volunteers, businesses, and residents — make this village worth fighting for, together.

Greenport is not broken. It is a community in motion, doing its best, held up every day by people who care. That is the story I hope we keep telling — and the future I believe we can build, side by side.

Mary Bess Phillips is a Greenport Village trustee and local business owner.