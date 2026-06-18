Strawberry Festival kicks off with one hull of a night

Scores of volunteers helped get the annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival off to a juicy start Wednesday night at a packed Hulling Night event.

Thousands of pounds of strawberries were prepared for the annual celebration, sponsored by M&T Bank, running through Sunday.

A military flyover, featuring a C130 and two helicopters by the 106th Rescue Wing based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, proved a highlight of the night. The festivities also featured a North Fork’s Got Talent competition, sponsored by Kolb Mechanical.

Photos by Stephanie Villani