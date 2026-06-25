Savor East End aims to stick a fork in outdated ideas of the region

Savor East End’s Wednesday panel included, from left, chef Tom Schaudel, Peter Stein of Peeko Oysters, New York Times columnist Florence Fabricant, Peter Trieber of Treiber Farm, Eddie Moan of Southampton Inn, Elise Herget of the Watermill Center and Long Island Wine Country president and GM of Ev & Em Vineyards Kristen Curcie. (Credit: Amy Zavatto)

For such an abundant, beautiful region, the East End suffers from a whole bunch of disconnect when it comes to food, drink, farming, fishing, culture, and the way those things are appreciated by both visitors and locals — and when those things are appreciated. But now, a burgeoning new crew of bi-forkal tastemakers are aiming to change palates and minds.

On Wednesday, June 24, the first official presentation and panel discussion of Savor East End was presented at Stony Brook University’s Southampton campus in the Duke Lecture Hall to an eager group of like-minded makers and shakers from both forks. Panelists included chef Tom Schaudel, Peter Stein of Peeko Oysters, New York Times columnist Florence Fabricant, Peter Trieber of Treiber Farm, Eddie Moan of Southampton Inn, Elise Herget of the Watermill Center and Long Island Wine Country president Kristen Curcie.

Moderated by Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s winemaker and partner Roman Roth, the morning kicked off with a presentation and Q&A about the newly formed organization, which is aiming at addressing a few issues plaguing East End growers and makers across multiple platforms that attract local and tourism interest: food, drink, farming, fishing, arts and culture.

“Come summer’s end, everyone drops likes flies right when we have the greatest oysters, wine and art to be seen – there’s lots to be done,” Roth said to the room of like-minded attendees from myriad businesses around the North and South forks. “This consortium is about combining the things that attract people here, and the key is not this fork or that fork; it’s the East End.”

The gist of Savor East End is to put forth a platform that presents the region as just that — a region, and one in which all of its many wonderful assets go hand in hand, all year round, and finding ways to support each other in a ‘rising tide floats all boats’ movement.

For more on Ms. Taccone’s culinary journey, see northforker.com.