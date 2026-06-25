Stony Brook ELIH to host Dancing on the Dock summer party at Smuggler’s Cove

Scene from Dancing on the Dock, an annual fundraiser for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, this year held at Porto Bello Restaurant in Greenport. (Credit: courtesy Nicole Brewer)

Dancing on the Dock is back tonight — and this time at a new restaurant in Greenport.

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation will hold its annual Dancing on the Dock Summer Party at Smuggler’s Cove, formerly Porto Bello Restaurant, in Greenport on Thursday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The yearly event is a fundraising tradition for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital with spectacular views seen only on the North Fork. Local business leaders, retired healthcare professionals and dedicated community members will all unite to strengthen SBELIH’s mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, flavorful bites, culinary stations, and try your luck in some auction baskets. The DJ will keep everyone dancing under the stars at Stirling Harbor all night long.

For more information, visit elihfoundation.org/event/dancing-on-the-dock.