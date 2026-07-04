Blotter: Criminality suspected in Greenport power outage

Of the 73 reported incidents handled by Southold police between June 22 and June 29, more than a dozen involved lost property for which owners could not be found and which was subsequently secured at headquarters. According to the report, nearly all of these cases involved property that was found on the grounds of the annual Strawberry Festival in Mattituck. Other incidents included the following:

Southold police made three arrests for alleged driving while intoxicated. Omar Cruz, 24, of Greenport was arrested June 27 abut 2:20 a.m. after a caller reported a blue Dodge Ram failing to maintain its lane on Main Road in Southold. Martin Mendez-Umana, 35, of Mattituck was arrested June 27 about 6:30 p.m. after police were alerted to a white van flashing its lights at other vehicles and failing to maintain its lane on Route 25; police said he admitted drinking “two beers,” had glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Jose Zaragoza Pacheco, 53, of East Elmhurst was arrested June 28 at 4 a.m. after police found him slumped over behind the wheel of a running vehicle on the shoulder near Middle Road and Tuckers Lane in Southold.

Greenport Village officials reported a possible criminal tampering incident about 10:45 p.m. June 24, when a “substantial” power outage affected part of the village, including Eastern Long Island Hospital. Police said village personnel traced the outage to a “gang-operated load break switch” near Moores Lane and Monsell Trail, where three operating bolts had been removed, a bracket was damaged and the switch was found open. Village officials told police that the specific components affected and their functions hinted that the damage was intentional. ELIH temporarily went on diversion, but no injuries or adverse patient outcomes were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

A Mattituck woman told police June 25 that $5,000 had been removed from her bank account. She said M&T Bank told her the money was removed by someone depositing one of her personal checks, though she still had the check and had not given anyone permission to use her account. Detectives were notified and the investigation is continuing.

Police arrested William Mokus, 33, of Greenport on an alleged assault charge June 25 after locating him on Front Street. He had been sought in connection a reported June 19 stabbing at a Greenport gas station. Mr. Mokus was processed at headquarters and held for arraignment.

Police responded June 23 to a report of a man lying on the ground and drinking at 206 Front st. in Greenport. The man told police he was trying to get back to Arizona. Officers then accompanied him to the First Street bus stop and provided him with a bus pass.

Police responded June 26 to Mitchell Park after a report of an intoxicated man harassing people while carrying a purple shopping bag. Police said the man, from Shirley, was issued a Greenport Village Code summons for holding and consuming an alcoholic beverage. Investigation showed that he had been released from Eastern Long Island Hospital detox earlier in the day. Due to his state of intoxication, incoherence and apparent altered mental status, he was transported back to ELIH for medical evaluation.

A Greenport resident called police June 28 after finding an adult man lying on the ground outside a Front Street business with scrapes on his face and hands. Police said the man also appeared intoxicated and could not explain how he was injured. Due to his condition, rescue was requested and Greenport Fire Department transported the man to ELIH for treatment. The man who reported the incident said he could obtain security footage of the area and police planned to continue the investigation.

Police received a report June 25 of two red sports cars drag racing while westbound on Route 48. Officers stopped two cars matching the description in front of Strawberry Fields. The drivers said they were part of a group of exotic cars on a “cruise” from Massachusetts to Montauk and were not drag racing. Police advised them not to participate in reckless driving or speed contests.

An officer on patrol June 25 received a Flock alert about a stolen vehicle that had been captured on camera at Route 48 and Carroll Avenue. The vehicle, headed west, came back as an “unauthorized use” Enterprise rental car originating out of New Hartford, N.Y. Police stopped the car at Route 48 and Elijah’s Lane in Mattituck and interviewed the occupant, who said he and his friend were travel nurses working at San Simeon nursing home and were living out of the vehicle. It was confirmed that the friend had rented the car but then failed to return it. Extradition to New Hartford did not occur because officers were not able to obtain an affidavit from Enterprise after hours. The driver was issued a citation for a revoked New York State license and was advised to clear out all their belongings, and car was towed to the Riverhead.

A New Suffolk property owner received a summons June 23 for posting an “End of Public Beach” sign on the beach portion of her property without a permit. The sign, located about 15 feet from the waterline, was “well within” was within Southold Town Trustee jurisdiction, according to police.

Police received complaints June 25 and 26 about men soliciting construction work in Mattituck without permits. In one case, two men wearing T-shirts and khaki shorts were offering work for “Power Home Remodeling.” In another, a man carrying a handbag was reported approaching windows and doors on Ole Jule Lane while offering business cards for a construction company. Police advised the men that town “peddling permits” were required.

A Garden City driver reported a road rage incident June 28 in Cutchogue, saying he honked at a motorcyclist who was weaving in and out of traffic, who then passed him and struck his driver’s side mirror. Police said the mirror had a minor scratch and the motorcyclist was described only as riding a black motorcycle and wearing a black backpack.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.