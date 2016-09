A Southold man was arrested Monday and charged with drunken driving on Route 25, Southold Town police said.

Jon Versheck, 41, was driving in Cutchogue around 6:45 p.m. when he was observed failing to maintain his lane of travel, police said.

Police pulled him over and found he was intoxicated, officials said.

Mr. Versheck was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and held for an arraignment, police said.

