Southold Blotter: Woman reports neighbor burning leaves in Southold

A Southold man told police Nov. 6 that two financial accounts were opened in his name without permission, but that he has not experienced any financial loss.

• A Southold woman reported to police Nov. 6 that a neighbor was burning leaves. Police advised the neighbor that burning leaves is against Southold town code if it is done uncontrolled. The neighbor ceased burning the leaves.

• Also on Nov. 6, police responded to a business on Route 48 in Peconic to investigate a criminal mischief complaint. According to a report, an unnamed person threw a brick at the windshield of a vehicle at the address. Police located and arrested the person who allegedly threw the brick. That person was also found to have violated an order of protection and was transported to headquarters for processing, No other information was provided.

• On Nov. 7, police responded to the Cross Sound Ferry office in Orient to investigate a report that a woman there was asking for U.S. Secret Service protection. After the woman was interviewed, she agreed to leave the property.

• On Nov. 8, Steven McNeil, 38, responded to Southold police headquarters “where he was arrested for the listed charges” of criminal contempt, according to a report. He was processed and held for arraignment.

• A Mattituck woman told police last Thursday that she lost her wallet, which contained permits for two pistols. She told police she had taken the necessary steps regarding her credit cards, and had notified the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department about the pistol permits.

• A Cutchogue man told police Friday that his neighbor was spraying an unknown substance onto plants at the front of his property. Police contacted the neighbor who was “agitated” and admitted spraying water on to the Cutchogue man’s property “in hopes to prevent leaves from blowing back onto his property.” Police told the man not to spray his neighbor’s property.

• On Sunday, police investigated a report of a “disturbance” outside First Presbyterian Church in Southold. Officers interviewed two people who said they were protesting the war in the Middle East. One of them told police an “unknown white male approached him and became irate.” No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.