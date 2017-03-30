Andy’s to soon open in Greenport at former Rhumb Line location

A new restaurant could soon open on Front Street with a familiar North Fork bartender at the helm.

Many know Andy Harbin as the face behind the bar at some of their favorite restaurants—Sophie’s in Southold, Legends in New Suffolk and the Frisky Oyster in Greenport.

But Harbin will likely soon have a bar and restaurant of his own. The beloved local barkeep has partnered with Greenport Village Trustee Doug Roberts to open Andy’s, which will be located at the former home of Rhumb Line restaurant on Front Street in Greenport.

Both Harbin and Roberts confirmed this afternoon that they have signed the lease to rent the building, located at 34 Front Street, and are now awaiting approval from the building owners and the village.

Photo: Andy Harbin, a partner in the soon-to-open Andy’s in Greenport, behind the bar at Legend’s in New Suffolk. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

