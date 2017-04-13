NoFo Sudsations: Making soap in Southold

For 20-year-old Reese Dunne of Southold, a hobby that began as a stress-relieving activity has made her one of the North Fork’s youngest entrepreneurs.

Dunne, a 2014 Southold High School graduate, recently started selling her handmade soaps — some infused with locally grown ingredients like lavender from Lavender by the Bay in East Marion — under the brand NoFo Sudsations.

The soaps are made with certified organic, vegetable-based glycerin, a natural humectant that moisturizes the skin. Other ingredients, like Egyptian calendula and Indian-grown turmeric, are also organic.

“I was really inspired because I am a vegetarian, so I care a lot about what goes into my body,” said Dunne, who is enrolled in the dietetic technician program at Suffolk County Community College. “And it was important for me, also being a ginger, [to use] something for sensitive skin.”

