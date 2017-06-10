Raffle tickets at Wendy’s Deli to benefit Jason Cooper’s children

Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck is selling 50/50 raffle tickets to benefit the family of Jason Cooper, who died suddenly on Wednesday night. The money raised will benefit Mr. Cooper’s three children.

The raffle is sponsored by Kait’s Angels and the drawing will be held at their annual Designer Handbag Wingo event tonight at Macari Vineyard.

Owner Wendy Zuhoski said people have been buying a lot of tickets. The deli started selling the tickets Friday and will continue until about 1 p.m. today. The tickets are 6 for $5 and a bunch are given out for a $20 donation.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Designer Handbag Wingo event tonight. It begins at 5 p.m.

