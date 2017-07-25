Love Lane Capital One relocates to Main Road

The Capital One branch on Love Lane and the drive-up in Mattituck Plaza will be closing on October 20, as a new one opens on 11700 Main Road, according to spokeswoman Amanda Landers.

The new opening date of the Main Road bank is October 23. Ms. Landers also said there should be no changes to customers’ accounts with this move.

Paul Pawlowski bought the Main Road building in 2015 and construction is currently taking place to complete the renovations. Ms. Landers confirmed earlier this month that the building would be a Capital One branch, but did not yet have an opening date or the fate of the other branches in Mattituck.

The building was originally going to be a Hudson City Savings Bank and was partially completed in 2009, but it was never opened.

