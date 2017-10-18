Sports East property in Mattituck hits the market

The Sports East property on Main Road in Mattituck where an indoor-outdoor athletic facility was first proposed nearly two years ago is up for sale.

Developer Paul Pawlowski of Mattituck and his business partnters Joe Slovak of Laurel and part-time New Suffolk resident Steve Marsh had proposed building a private membership sports club — complete with an indoor pool and multi-sport synthetic turf field — for a parcel owned by Mr. Pawlowski.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pawlowski confirmed the property is up for sale and would work with the town to find a different location to build Sports East.

His decision comes about a month after the Southold Zoning Board of Appeals upheld a notice of disapproval issued last December that the proposed sports facility did not meet the definition of a membership club.

“We’re not looking to hold on to the property if we can’t do Sports East,” Mr. Pawlowski said. “We listed it and we also submitted applications to both the town and the county to see if they’re interested in buying it to preserve it.”

The property located at 9300 Main Road in Mattituck hit the market this week with an asking price of $1.65 million. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Last month, Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said he supported Mr. Pawlowski’s proposal for Sports East and if the ZBA does not allow it to be built at the proposed Mattituck location, he would consider a land swap or help the developer find a new space for it.

“Our goal is to see what the town has to offer,” Mr. Pawlowski said.

