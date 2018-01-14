Cops: Drunken driver sideswipes car in Greenport, keeps driving

An alleged drunken driver sideswiped another vehicle in Greenport Village Friday afternoon, but didn’t stop, according to Southold Town police.

In a press release issued Sunday afternoon, police said Robert Becker, 65, of Greenport was headed south on First Street in his Mercedes sedan around 3:15 p.m. He reportedly sideswiped a northbound vehicle being driven by Jennifer Defio, 43, of Greenport. No one was injured.

Mr. Becker continued south on First Street, police said. An officer found him in the parking lot near the Mitchell Park Marina office.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Comments

comments