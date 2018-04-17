Police officer brings man to safety following fiery East Marion crash

A Southold police officer is being credited with helping to bring a driver to safety following a fiery crash on Route 25 in East Marion late Monday night.

Officer John Hinton assisted a 30-year-old Mastic man who had lost control of his vehicle, which struck a guard rail on the East Marion Causeway, flipped over and burst into flames shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police said they had received a report moments earlier that Antonio McGill was driving at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

Mr. McGill, who suffered moderate burns, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via SCPD aviation. East Marion and Orient fire department volunteers responded to extinguish the fire.

Police did not provide an update on Mr. McGill’s medical condition. He has not yet been charged with a crime, according to a police press release.

Caption: Volunteer firefighters douse the fire late Monday night. (Credit: Amanda Topping)

