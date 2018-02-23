New Suffolk School District

01/31/18 9:44pm

New Suffolk school board votes to send all students elsewhere

01/31/2018 9:44 PM
After months of deliberating, the New Suffolk Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to stop educating pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students in the New Suffolk schoolhouse and instead pay to send all it students to other local school districts come September 2018.

12/07/17 5:59am

Facing large legal fees, three options for New Suffolk School

12/07/2017 5:59 AM
The New Suffolk School District, which has just 15 students, could end up shutting its doors in the near future.

08/17/17 2:12pm

State rules in favor of reinstating former New Suffolk teacher

08/17/2017 2:12 PM
Former New Suffolk School teacher Martha Kennelly, who has spent two years fighting with the district that refused to reinstate her when a special assignment ended, appears to have won her case that would force the district to reinstate her and pay back wages and benefits from June 30, 2015, according to the decision written by State Commissioner of Education Mary Ellen Elia.

07/17/17 5:55am

New Suffolk Board of Education to appoint new member

07/17/2017 5:55 AM
The New Suffolk Board of Education is looking to appoint someone to fill the vacancy left on the board after Jason Cooper died last month.

President Tony Dill said the school board is in the process of compiling a list of interested individuals, who they will then interview for the position. They hope to appoint someone near the start of the upcoming school year.

04/19/17 12:34pm

New Suffolk looks to pierce tax levy cap due to increased enrollment

04/19/2017 12:34 PM
Next month, residents in the New Suffolk school district will be asked to approve a $1.1 million budget that attempts to pierce the tax levy cap with a 6 percent increase.

That amount equals a $25,000 spending increase and is nearly double the district’s allowable tax levy limit of 3.4 percent, school board president Tony Dill said, noting that six additional students have moved into the district.

