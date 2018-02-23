The suit filed in federal court by Martha Kennelly against the New Suffolk School District following its decision to abolish her position in June 2015 was dismissed by a judge last Wednesday. READ
After months of deliberating, the New Suffolk Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to stop educating pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students in the New Suffolk schoolhouse and instead pay to send all it students to other local school districts come September 2018.
Residents of the New Suffolk Common School District are expected to learn the school system’s fate at a special Board of Education meeting Jan. 31. (more…)
The New Suffolk School District, which has just 15 students, could end up shutting its doors in the near future.
Faced with large legal fees related to multiple lawsuits by teacher Martha Kennelly, the district is looking to determine the best way to pay off its debts while still supporting its students. READ
Former New Suffolk School teacher Martha Kennelly, who has spent two years fighting with the district that refused to reinstate her when a special assignment ended, appears to have won her case that would force the district to reinstate her and pay back wages and benefits from June 30, 2015, according to the decision written by State Commissioner of Education Mary Ellen Elia.
The New Suffolk Board of Education is looking to appoint someone to fill the vacancy left on the board after Jason Cooper died last month.
President Tony Dill said the school board is in the process of compiling a list of interested individuals, who they will then interview for the position. They hope to appoint someone near the start of the upcoming school year.
Next month, residents in the New Suffolk school district will be asked to approve a $1.1 million budget that attempts to pierce the tax levy cap with a 6 percent increase.
That amount equals a $25,000 spending increase and is nearly double the district’s allowable tax levy limit of 3.4 percent, school board president Tony Dill said, noting that six additional students have moved into the district.
The New Suffolk Board of Education has adopted a nearly $1.3 million budget for next school year, which carries a nearly $25,000 spending increase.
A tenured teacher who was employed for two decades by the New Suffolk Common School District until her position was cut last year, filed a federal lawsuit against district officials Monday claiming age discrimination.
A New York state comptroller’s report has designated the tiny New Suffolk School as “susceptible to financial stress” based on a lack of reserves. READ