Suffolk County is under a winter storm warning with 8 to 10 inches in the forecast for the East End.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday for southeast New York and portions of southern Connecticut.
Another week, another nor’easter.
For the third time in less than two weeks, a storm is expected to hit the northeast, and this one could bring the highest snow totals yet.
A Mattituck man who was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Peconic Friday night and was also found to be responsible for a hit and run crash in Riverhead, according to Southold Town police.
A Mattituck man was arrested after a physical altercation erupted after a card game last Sunday, Southold Town police said.
Andy's restaurant on 34 Front St. in Greenport received site plan approval to allow outdoor dining in the back part of the property during the summer months at last Thursday's Greenport Village Planning Board meeting.
Update (March 7, 11:27 a.m.): The Southold Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled due to the weather forecast.
Originally (March 7, 6:45 a.m.): A wintery mix of rain and snow is in store for the East End during Wednesday's nor'easter, according to the National Weather Service.
Update (March 5, 4 p.m.): The track of a coastal storm has moved further west, meaning the East End will not much snow Wednesday, forecasters said.
About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the nor’easter on Wednesday, but it will be mainly a wind and rain event for the East End, according to Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.
A winter storm watch that was in effect for the eastern end of Long Island has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory, in effect from midnight to 4 a.m. on Thursday.
“Wet snow” is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, according to the advisory, but Mr. Connolly said it will be closer to 1 to 3 inches on the Twin Forks.
Road conditions will be slippery, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, the NWS said.
Snow will change over to rain by late morning, which will continue until the storm ends. “There may be a coating of snow at the end,” he said.
It will be windy, though, with some gusts up to 50 mph, he said.
Originally: While a winter storm warning was issued for areas further west on Long Island ahead of Wednesday's nor'easter, less snow will fall on the East End, forecasters said Tuesday morning.
Drivers boarding North Ferry boats in Greenport for the trip to Shelter Island have been plagued in recent weeks by expanding potholes in the area where vehicles line up to await ferries. The entire area has gaping holes and uneven surfaces lining the turnaround.
My name is Susan Malinauskas. I work at Southold IGA and I’m a meat wrapper.
I started in 1973. I'm on my third owner. I've been here back and forth for 45 years.
A number of East End schools have police officers posted outside as a result of an unconfirmed social media threat that may have originated in western Long Island and some schools are on lockout — where no one is allowed in the building without proper identification.