Blotter: Credit card picked from pocket at library

On April 10, a resident of Lakeside Garden Apartments in Greenport reported that a scooter was stolen from the property. An investigation is continuing.

• A 46-year-old Mattituck woman told police last Thursday that her Facebook, Expedia, Amazon and Home Depot accounts had been used by an unknown subject and that multiple transactions and posts occurred without her knowledge. She said those transactions have been reported to the companies and reported no monetary loss.

• An anonymous caller told police Friday that a water tanker truck was taking water from a fire hydrant to fill a swimming pool in Southold. An officer responded and found the truck parked on Old North Road with a hose connected to a hydrant. The operator produced a permit from the Suffolk County Water Authority that allows him to take water from the hydrant. No further action was taken.

• A 61-year-old Laurel woman told police she received a call from an unknown subject saying he worked for PSEG and needed $790 or the utility would turn off her service. The woman transferred money to the unknown subject. Investigation is continuing.

• On Sunday, a Shelter Island woman called Southold police to report that her credit card had been stolen at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport. She told police that she briefly left her jacket unattended on a computer chair, and later noticed her card was missing from her jacket. She identified Thomas Ritzler, 52, of Greenport as sitting next to her at the time. Police located Mr. Ritzler and placed him under arrest for criminal larceny.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.