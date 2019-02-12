‘Gone: The Disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz,’ now streaming all four parts

In Oct. 2017, The Suffolk Times released ‘Gone,’ its three-part investigation into the 1966 disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz.

On Tuesday, we’re republishing it with a fourth chapter covering the events of the past 16 months.

Part IV begins at the 49:52 mark of the now 71-minute documentary.

Fans of the series should check back Thursday, Feb. 14 at noon on The Suffolk Times Facebook page for a live chat with reporters Steve Wick and Grant Parpan.

