Daily Update: Mini golf facility planned, Valentines for service members, phone scam

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 15:

NEWS

Mini golf course planned for Indian Island Country Club

First Universalist Church seeks special exception for rebuild

Elementary students create 500 Valentine’s Day cards for members of the 106th

Greenport residents warned of phone scam

WEATHER

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain today with highs near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The clouds will hang around this evening with a low of 35 degree. A slight chance of snow and rain are in the forecast for Saturday. The sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

