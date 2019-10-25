Daily Update: Southold unveils new playground, apartment plan met with criticism

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 25:

NEWS

DA: Flanders men tied to ‘massive drug ring’ at Shinnecock Reservation

Southold, PBMC unveil exercise facility as part of Project Fit

Luxury apartment building proposal faces opposition at public hearing

Village to use grant funding to repave some sidewalks, roads

Gas station & convenience store plan faces new requirements

Winners announced for 15th annual Pfc. Garfield Langhorn essay contest

SPORTS

Girls Soccer: This sophomore’s a keeper

Field Hockey: Another outbracket ousting for SWR

NORTHFORKER

Sarikopa Coffee and Tea is a hidden gem in Riverside

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 49. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, though temperatures should remain consistent through the weekend.

