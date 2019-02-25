Daily Update: Dog run proposed, sewer upgrade costs rise, high wind warning issued

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 25:

NEWS

Greenport Village likely getting dog run on Moores Lane

Cost rises to upgrade Calverton sewer plant

Greenport, Riverhead and Mattituck GSA clubs receive LGBT Network grants

After 31-year career, Riverhead Det. Frank Hernandez retires

SPORTS

Track and Field: Carrick earns medal in elite meet

Girls Winter Track: Yakaboski grabs medal in 1,500

WEATHER

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Expect gusts as high as 60 miles per hour. The forecasted high today is 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a low tonight around 22.

