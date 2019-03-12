Dr. Charles André Stringfellow passed away March 5, 2019.

Born Feb. 26, 1937, in San Diego, Calif., to Jean (Rigagneau) and Charles Bayne Stringfellow, Charles spent most of his youth in Norfolk, Va.

He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1958 and continued his education at Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving his medical degree in 1962. He moved to New York shortly after to complete his training at Bellevue Hospital and became a board-certified internist and cardiologist. Charles went on to work at New York Life Insurance Company for three decades, retiring in 2001 as a senior vice president.

Throughout his life, Charles was relentlessly curious, taking a passionate interest in a variety of subjects, from politics to languages and travel. He also always loved living in New York City and took full advantage of all it had to offer, from running the Central Park Loop on weekends to discovering new restaurants in neighborhoods far from his Upper East Side home.

In 2010, Charles and Marie-Louise relocated from Manhattan to Southold, N.Y., where they enjoyed the slower pace and beauty of the North Fork with their Yorkshire terriers, book club friends and visiting family.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother, father and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Marie-Louise Stringfellow; children Philip Stringfellow, Monique Stringfellow (Jeffrey Giermek) and Nicole Stringfellow; and grandchildren Everett Stringfellow Giermek and Conrad Stringfellow Giermek.

Charles was a great husband, dad, friend and member of the community. He will be missed by many.

