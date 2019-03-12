Richard S. Burden of Mattituck passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 10.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Lori Burden; his son Michael; twin daughters Heather (Matt) and Kaitlin (Peter); and his mother, Florence. He was predeceased by his father, Donald.

Last year, he was overjoyed to become “Papa” to his granddaughter, Siena.

Richard was born in 1951 and grew up in Massapequa, Long Island. In Middle School, Richard joined the Rifle Team where his lifelong love for trapshooting began. His passion for trapshooting was shared with his father. He was a very strong shooter and competed in the Grand American and other competitions across the country as far back as the 27-yard line. On Sundays he could be found at the Mattituck Gun Club where he was a member for over 20 years.

He proudly served on the Mattituck School Board, enjoyed family road trips, flying, motorcycles, ice cream, classical music and history. He loved a good underdog story, with a willingness to help anyone who had the courage to try. Winning wasn’t everything, which explains him being a loyal Cleveland Browns fan. He could always be counted on for a good story or joke.

Richard will be greatly missed by his family, friends and shooting buddies.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, March 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place Thursday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

