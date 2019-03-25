H. William “Bill” Sawicki of Southold died Sunday, March 24. He was 61.

Mr. Sawicki was Southold Town Police Department Lieutenant and former Southold Town Fire Department Chief and Commissioner.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care or Southold Fire Department.

