Maren Marie Erickson of Greenport died March 23. She was 86.

She was born June 7, 1932, in Greenport to Amelia (Hinkelman) and Hans Alfred Hansen.

Ms. Erickson was an avid crocheter who loved doing crafts and spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her brothers, Alfred, Johannus, Arthur Melvin, Fredrick and Daniel Hansen, and sister Alberta Bonkoski, she is survived by her daughters, Christina Dinizio of Greenport and Sharon Cox of Mattituck; her sister Virginia Dickerson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, Pastor Garret Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Arshamomaque Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to the church or Greenport Rescue Squad.

