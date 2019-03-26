H. William ‘Bill’ Sawicki

Bill Sawicki passed away March 24, 2019, at 61 years of age.

He was born Sept. 12, 1957, in Greenport, N.Y.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Bohn) Sawicki; his mother, Connie (Raynor) Sawicki; his brother, Joseph Sawicki Jr. (MaryAnn); his sister, Lisa Sawicki Reinking (John); his daughter, Ashley Sawicki Blados (Danno), and stepdaughters, Brooke Anne Bohn and Ajsia Bohn Turner; his stepson, Anthony Bohn; and his two nephews, Jamie and Joseph III. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Sawicki Sr. Bill’s canine companion, Xenia, also survives.

Bill leaves behind his extended and loving families in the Southold Fire Department, where he served for 44 years as an active firefighter, chief of department and commissioner, and in the Southold Police Department, where he served for 36 years as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant.

Visitors will be received at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home on Main Road in Southold Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., with his Firematic Service at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will take place Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Main Bayview Road in Southold.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care or the Southold Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments