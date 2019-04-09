Madeline Ruth Burgess-Barnett, a longtime resident of Huntington and Greenport, N.Y., passed away peacefully March 25, 2019.

She had a long career in banking and was the first woman vice president of Chase Manhattan Bank.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, May 29, 1920, she was the daughter of George Howell Burgess, a pioneer aviator in the U.S. Army Service Signal Corps and his wife, Emily Katherine Schaefer Burgess.

Madeline graduated from Brooklyn College in 1942 and began her career with Chase Bank. She rose quickly through the ranks becoming the first woman branch manager in 1967 and a vice president in 1972.

Madeline was active in community affairs as vice chairman of the Board of the YWCA of New York, director of Big Sisters Inc., treasurer and trustee of the Floating Hospital and a volunteer docent at the East End Seaport Museum and Foundation in Greenport.

In 1990, she married Dr. James C. Barnett who predeceased her in 1998. They divided their time between Greenport and St. Petersburg, Fla.

Madeline is survived by her nephew, George Howell Burgess (Linda); her niece, Katherine Ruth Burgess Burr; one grandniece; three grandnephews; four stepchildren and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Her brother, George Howell Burgess (Lauretta), predeceased her in 1997.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Nolan Funeral Home, in Northport, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Seaport Museum and Foundation.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments