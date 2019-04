Frances J. Borrelli of Greenport died April 8. She was 84.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, April 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

