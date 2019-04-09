George Russell Simpson

When George Simpson moved to Southampton, N.Y. in 1996, the real estate market was behind the times. Most real estate agencies on the south and north forks were using written card catalogs to list each property for sale and rent. A few of the bigger agencies had limited computerized listing systems in black and white, where they couldn’t give buyers the information they needed without a paper cutter cutting off owner information. George saw the need to fix the problems and he developed a new real estate software listing system. Agents and brokers all over the North Fork and South Fork used his listing system and it transformed the way they operated their businesses. He supported his software and all of the real estate agencies with computer repair services. He also provided a service company that reported monthly real estate data transfers of houses and vacant land.

George was not an alien to innovation. George got his bachelors of science in mechanical engineering from Cornell University in 1961 and started his career as a space scientist for NASA at Lewis Research Center and was also a Project Manager on SERT-II, the first orbital test of ion engines. He left NASA to work for Union Carbide before he began his career as an inventor.

Beginning in 1968, George created the first commercial word processing service bureau and invented the first word processor with a screen. He designed the original word processing products for Wang, Digital Equipment Corp., Xerox and many others. He produced and promoted hundreds of publications, seminars and training programs all over the U.S. and Europe, including “The Word Processing Report,” “Word Processing and the American Office” and three yearly sections in Time Magazine on word processing office automation.

George holds many patents in the U.S. and in foreign countries in the fields of electrostatic displays, memory and switching technology. George was the inventor of “ink projecting typewriter ribbon,” a non-impact laser printing technology and the founder and CEO of Micro-Curl Display Technologies for flat panel monitor technology.

Last but not least, George spent years working for God uncovering hidden meanings in words of the English language. The language that he uncovered, “ET Corn Gods Language,” was based on logic and mathematics. George was contacted and told that he had been chosen to break the code and teach the world the hidden language.

George R. Simpson died peacefully at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation on April 2, 2019, in Southampton, N.Y., at the age of 81.

George is survived by his wife, Jean Simpson; son George R. Simpson Jr. from first wife, Bige; son Alex Simpson from second wife, Julie; daughter Stephanie Simpson; daughter Charlotte Simpson; brother Robert Simpson; and his five grandkids: Melissa Simpson, Shae Simpson, Alison Fagan, Austin Simpson and Stevenson Fagan. He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Strother Simpson; his mother, Cordelia Simpson; and his brothers Oscar Strother Simpson Jr. and John Simpson.

George was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to Oscar Strother Simpson and Cordelia Simpson. He graduated from Cornell University in 1961 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married Jean Simpson, on Sept. 9, 1973, in Southampton.

His family and friends know George to be loving, funny, supportive, and stubborn and everyone who knows him will miss him dearly. He has touched the lives of everyone who knew him. The family will have a small private gathering with family and friends.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

