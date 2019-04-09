Bruce J. Lehr of Southold passed away peacefully at his home April 8, 2019. He was 81.

He was born Jan. 23, 1938, to Margaret (Smith) and David Lehr.

Bruce served in the military for two years, then became a mechanic for Tryac Truck & Equipment and later at Southold Town Highway Department. He was a 56-year member of Southold Fire Department and a longtime member of the H.H. Franklin Car Club. He enjoyed restoring, driving and showing his antique car collection.

Bruce was predeceased by his brother, Barry, in 2016. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Beverly; his niece, Jean Walters (Louis); his great-nephew, David Kramkowski (Carolyn); his great-niece, Kristin Witczak (Christopher); and his great-great-nieces and -nephews, Kaitlin, Blake, Natalie, Madison and Lukas.

Services will be held in the summer of 2019.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

