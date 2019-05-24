Daily Update: Affordable housing for firefighters, ninth period mulled, development plans unveiled

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 24:
NEWS
Supervisor: Southold’s affordable housing registry should prioritize volunteer firefighters
Riverhead students, parents advocate for adding ninth period
Developer Paul Pawlowski outlines vision for 123 Sterling Ave. in Greenport
Riverhead senior Jordyn Stromski presented Det. Simonsen scholarship
Riverhead Town Board votes against hiring outside law firm to examine CAT contract
Archaeological surveys revealed ‘historic remains’ at proposed subdivision
SPORTS
Women’s Lacrosse: Beebe, Perry help Adelphi win Division II national title
Girls Lacrosse: Semifinal ends in Riverhead tears
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Memorial Day weekend
Take a trip down memory lane to celebrate northforker’s sixth birthday
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies with a breeze today and a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 50 degrees. The sun is supposed to stick around through most of the holiday weekend, when the high temperatures will remain in the 70s.