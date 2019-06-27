Daily Update: School bond rejected, plane crash report, new Hampton Coffee announced

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 27:
NEWS
Greenport school voters reject $23.8M capital improvement project
Hampton Coffee Company location to open at Riverhead train station
Pilot in fatal crash reported engine failure, according to NTSB report
Former Riverhead principal requests hearing after district files disciplinary charges
Veterans Memorial Park Beach closed to swimming
NORTHFORKER
Music on the North Fork: Local artists worth checking out
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies throughout the day today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.